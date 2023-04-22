Earth Day: Of ‘Heat Action Plans’ and Hot Air

March 2022 was a scorcher — the hottest ever recorded in India since 1901. Heatwave conditions became more frequent, starting earlier (in February) and lasting longer. One year later, temperatures between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius have led to several states sounding an orange alert. It seems April is truly the cruellest month.

Heatwave conditions—which occur when the mercury climbs above 40 degrees in the plains—can last for several days, even weeks. While hospitals report receiving more patients suffering from dehydration, sunstrokes and heat strokes turn sudden and silent killers as bodies overheat and are unable to cool down, especially in conditions when both temperature and humidity are high. A World Bank report forecast that India could well become one of the first places in the world where ‘wet-bulb temperatures’ go beyond the human survivability threshold of 35 degree Celsius WBT.

WBT is a measure of heat-stress conditions on human beings. The term derives from the method of measurement. Sliding a wet cloth over the bulb of a thermometer will bring the temperature down— because the water evaporates. This lowered temperature is the WBT. While not fixed, it is generally considered to be 35 degree Celsius, which works out as equivalent to about 40 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 75 per cent. ‘Critical’ WBT for humans is the point at which a healthy person cannot survive longer than six hours.