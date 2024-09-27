Waiting too long to have a baby? Dr Hrishikesh Pai can help

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a top gynecologist, was honoured to be on the interview panel of AapkiKhabarAapkaFayda show hosted by Mr Deepak Dobhal, Senior Anchor, of Zee Business channel. The show discussed various health issues associated with children due to delayed parenthood.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai is a leading IVF doctor in Mumbai, India, and the founder of Bloom IVF Clinic, one of the foremost chains of IVF clinics in India with a notable presence in nearly 9 Indian cities.

Dr Pai is considered the pioneer of IVF treatment in India. As one of the most dynamic IVF specialists in India, he has adopted advanced assisted reproductive techniques and several AI-enabled procedures essential in IVF procedures for improving treatment outcomes.

He shared the panel with Dr Shweta Mittal Gupta, Co-Director of Gynecology, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr Rajiv Ranjan, Senior Pediatrician, at Motherhood Hospital. The show revolved around the topic of health-related problems of children born due to delay in going ahead with parenthood and what is the right age to plan/have children in considering today’s lifestyle.