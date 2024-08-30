Can single parents now foster children? Here are the revised guidelines

The ministry of women and child development just gave India's foster care guidelines a major makeover.

What's new? The latest update opens the door for single men and women — whether unmarried, widowed, divorced or legally separated — between the ages of 25 and 60 years to become foster parents.

So now, single parents can not only adopt but also foster children on a more temporary basis.

But again, as with the adoption laws, while single women can foster and adopt children of any biological sex, single men are limited to fostering and adopting only male children.

The revision also updates the requirements for married couples in the foster care system. While couples were already able to foster as well as adopt, they must now show they have been in a 'stable' marital relationship for at least two years before they can apply to foster a child. The 2016 guidelines had no specific requirements for married couples

What do the experts say? Kusum Mohapatra of the Miracle Foundation gave a thumbs-up to the new guidelines, India Today reports. The latest guidelines "mark a significant step forward in the country's commitment to ensuring that every child grows up in a nurturing family environment", she says, per the report.

Leena Prasad of Udayan Care also thinks the update is a good one. "From an inclusivity and diversity perspective, this also recognises that family structures in India are diverse and that single parents can provide just as much love, stability, and support as conventional two-parent households," she notes.

However, not everyone is cheering. Apart from those against single parenthood, there are critics who feel the new guidelines are not all that inclusive.