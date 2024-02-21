Right to adopt child not fundamental right: Delhi High Court

The right to adopt a child cannot be raised to the status of a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Delhi High Court has said. Nor do prospective adoptive parents have any right to choose who they adopt.

Justice Subramonium Prasad upheld the retrospective application of a regulation permitting couples with two or more children to only adopt children with special needs or those hard to place, adding that the process operates for the welfare of children and that the rights of prospective adoptive parents (PAPs) cannot be put ahead of the children's welfare.

'The right to adopt cannot be raised to the status of a fundamental right within Article 21, nor can it be raised to a level granting PAPs the right to demand their choice of who to adopt. The adoption process in entirety operates on the premise of welfare of children and therefore the rights flowing within the adoption framework does not place the rights of the PAPs at the forefront,' said the court in a recent order.

The judge noted that there is a long wait for adoption, yet there are many childless couples and parents with one child who would adopt only a "normal child". However, the chances of a disabled child being adopted are remote—and the regulation therefore only aims to ensure that more and more children with special needs get adopted.