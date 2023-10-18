Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can adopt child: CJI in minority verdict

Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday 17 October, while striking down a Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) regulation that allows only married couples to adopt children.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court on Tuesday unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, ruling that it is within the Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such a union.

In a 247-page separate judgement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud struck down Regulation 5(3) of CARA, saying it is violative of the rights of the queer community and that CARA has exceeded its authority in barring unmarried couples from adopting children.

The five-judge bench, however, passed a 3:2 verdict against adoption rights for the LGBTQIA++ community.

While the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul opined that queer couples should be given adoption rights, Justices Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha did not agree.