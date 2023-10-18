LGBTQ activists slam same-sex marriage verdict

India's Supreme Court unanimously declined to legalize same-sex marriage on Tuesday, passing the responsibility back to Parliament.

"The court cannot grant LGBTQ+ people the right to marry as that is a legislative exercise," it said.

The long-awaited judgment was a letdown for members and supporters of India's LGBTQ community, many of whom had gathered outside the court for the decision. Within hours, their dream had soured.

"It was a long shot and was always going to be tough for the court to get into this domain," activist Uday Raj Anand told DW. "But now we must work harder and see that the government appointed committee looks into granting LGBTQ+ people more rights."

Anand and his partner, Parth Mehrotra, are among the gay couples who petitioned the court to recognize same-sex marriages.

While Tuesday's decision was a disappointment, the New Delhi court, however, accepted an offer from the government to set up a special panel to explore granting social and legal benefits to same-sex couples.