Your investment portfolio in 2024: Must-have semiconductor stocks
What are the key technology companies of the decade to get you the best returns?
The semiconductor industry plays a crucial role in the global economy, driving innovations across technology, healthcare, automotive and consumer electronics.
As we move into 2024, semiconductor stocks are gaining attention from investors looking to capitalise on the ever-growing demand for advanced chips.
With the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, electric vehicles (EVs), and the Internet of Things (IoT), the semiconductor sector is poised for continued growth, making it a key player in a bullish market.
This article explores the must-have semiconductor stocks for your investment portfolio in 2024.
1. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
NVIDIA has been a leader in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market. The company’s GPUs are essential for AI, gaming and data centers, making NVIDIA a critical player in the semiconductor space.
In 2024, NVIDIA’s continued focus on AI technology, including its expansion into AI-driven automotive solutions and AI-powered data centers, positions it as a must-have stock in a bullish market.
NVIDIA’s strength lies in its ability to innovate and adapt to the evolving technology landscape. As AI becomes more integrated into various industries, the demand for NVIDIA’s high-performance GPUs is expected to rise.
Investors looking to gain exposure to AI and high-performance computing should consider adding NVIDIA to their portfolio.
2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been a significant competitor to NVIDIA in the semiconductor industry, especially in the CPU and GPU markets. AMD's Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards have gained popularity due to their high performance and competitive pricing.
In 2024, AMD is expected to benefit from its continued innovation in gaming, data centers, and AI.
AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, a leader in adaptive computing, has also strengthened its position in the semiconductor industry. This acquisition allows AMD to expand its product offerings in AI, 5G communications, and automotive sectors, further driving its growth potential.
As the demand for high-performance computing solutions increases, AMD remains a strong contender in a bullish market.
3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, producing chips for major tech companies like Apple, NVIDIA and AMD. TSMC’s dominance in advanced chip manufacturing, including its leadership in 5-nanometer (nm) and 3-nm technology, makes it a cornerstone of the semiconductor industry.
In 2024, TSMC is expected to continue its leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, with plans to invest heavily in research and development (R&D) to maintain its competitive edge. The company’s focus on advanced technologies, such as AI, 5G, and EVs, positions it well for growth in a bullish market.
Investors seeking exposure to a leading semiconductor manufacturer with strong growth prospects should consider TSMC.
4. Intel Corporation (INTC)
Intel Corporation has long been a dominant player in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the CPU market. While the company has faced challenges in recent years, Intel is undergoing a significant transformation under its new leadership. In 2024, Intel's focus on expanding its foundry business, investing in advanced chip manufacturing, and re-entering the GPU market positions it as a strong contender in the semiconductor space.
Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, which aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and expand its foundry services, is a key growth driver for the company. Additionally, Intel’s investments in AI, autonomous vehicles, and 5G technologies align with the growing demand for advanced semiconductors in these sectors. As Intel works to regain its leadership position in the industry, it remains a valuable addition to a bullish market portfolio.
5. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
ASML Holding is a critical supplier in the semiconductor industry, providing advanced lithography equipment used in chip manufacturing. ASML’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines are essential for producing the most advanced chips, making the company a key enabler of semiconductor innovation.
In 2024, ASML is poised to benefit from the increasing demand for advanced semiconductors, driven by AI, 5G, and EVs. The company’s near-monopoly on EUV technology and its continuous innovation in chip manufacturing make it a must-have stock in a bullish market. As the semiconductor industry continues to push the boundaries of chip technology, ASML’s role as a critical supplier ensures its long-term growth potential.
6. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
Texas Instruments (TI) is a leading producer of analog chips and embedded processors, essential components in a wide range of electronic devices. TI’s focus on industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics markets positions it as a key player in the semiconductor industry.
In 2024, TI is expected to benefit from the growing demand for semiconductors in the automotive and industrial sectors, driven by the expansion of EVs, factory automation, and smart devices. TI’s strong financial performance, robust R&D investments, and focus on long-term growth make it a stable and reliable addition to any semiconductor-focused investment portfolio.
7. Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)
Qualcomm is a global leader in wireless technology, particularly in mobile communication and 5G technologies. The company’s Snapdragon processors are widely used in smartphones, and its 5G technology is critical for the development of next-generation communication networks.
In 2024, Qualcomm is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing rollout of 5G networks and the increasing demand for connected devices. The company’s expansion into automotive, IoT, and AI markets further enhances its growth potential in a bullish market. Investors looking for exposure to the growing 5G ecosystem should consider Qualcomm as a valuable addition to their portfolio.
Conclusion
The semiconductor industry is at the heart of technological innovation, making semiconductor stocks a vital component of any diversified investment portfolio. As we move into 2024, the demand for advanced semiconductors in AI, 5G, EVs, and other emerging technologies is expected to drive significant growth in the industry. Companies like NVIDIA, AMD, TSMC, Intel, ASML, Texas Instruments, and Qualcomm are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, making them must-have stocks in a bullish market.
Investors seeking long-term growth and exposure to cutting-edge technology should consider adding these semiconductor stocks to their portfolios. With the continued expansion of AI, 5G, and other disruptive technologies, the semiconductor industry is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future, offering compelling opportunities for investors in 2024 and beyond.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.