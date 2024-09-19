Your investment portfolio in 2024: Must-have semiconductor stocks

The semiconductor industry plays a crucial role in the global economy, driving innovations across technology, healthcare, automotive and consumer electronics.

As we move into 2024, semiconductor stocks are gaining attention from investors looking to capitalise on the ever-growing demand for advanced chips.

With the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, electric vehicles (EVs), and the Internet of Things (IoT), the semiconductor sector is poised for continued growth, making it a key player in a bullish market.

This article explores the must-have semiconductor stocks for your investment portfolio in 2024.

1. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA has been a leader in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market. The company’s GPUs are essential for AI, gaming and data centers, making NVIDIA a critical player in the semiconductor space.

In 2024, NVIDIA’s continued focus on AI technology, including its expansion into AI-driven automotive solutions and AI-powered data centers, positions it as a must-have stock in a bullish market.

NVIDIA’s strength lies in its ability to innovate and adapt to the evolving technology landscape. As AI becomes more integrated into various industries, the demand for NVIDIA’s high-performance GPUs is expected to rise.

Investors looking to gain exposure to AI and high-performance computing should consider adding NVIDIA to their portfolio.