With Google's Gemini AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot recently coming under fire for allegedly being "biased" against PM Narendra Modi, researchers at Stanford University and Georgetown University in the US have revealed that AI-generated propaganda is almost as effective and persuasive as real propaganda, based on a study involving more than 8,000 American adults.

It was claimed that when asked a question about fascism, the Gemini AI tool displayed a concrete (and allegedly derogatory) reply about PM Modi. However, when the same question was asked about former US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the AI tool refused to give a clear answer, the Mint reported.

According to an Indian Express report, a screenshot shared by a user on social media platform X said Gemini was asked whether PM Modi is a ‘fascist’, to which the platform responded that he has been “accused of implementing policies some experts have characterised as fascist”, based on factors like the “BJP’s Hindu nationalist ideology, its crackdown on dissent, and its use of violence against religious minorities”.

However, the researchers have also warned that propagandists could use AI to expose netizens to numerous such articles, thereby increasing the volume of propaganda and making it harder to detect.