Israel-Palestine conflict: AI warfare in action?

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have revolutionised various aspects of modern life, from chess-playing computers to self-driving cars. But there are murkier aspects that have raised worldwide concern, from copyright violations to... the alarming, Terminator-esque domain of AI warfare.

In the case of Israel-Palestine conflict, it's not just the vaunted Iron Dome.

Reports have spoken of AI being employed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to surveil Palestinians, generate targets for airstrikes and to streamline military logistics—enabling the nation to escalate the conflict with less active effort, lower risk and far fewer human resources than would otherwise be possible.

Ethical concerns are rife, as are humanitarian misgivings. The Visualizing Palestine collective, in a recent Instagram post, spoke of Israel's use of AI having created a 'mass assassination factory'. These sophisticated AI systems include: