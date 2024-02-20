Israel-Hamas war: UN warns of more Gaza child deaths

Dozens of Hamas militants killed near Khan Younis — Israeli military

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that its soldiers had killed dozens of Hamas militants in fighting west of Khan Younis.

The IDF said warplanes conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas munitions warehouse, which it said led to "sub-explosions."

The IDF also reported confrontations with Hamas fighters involving tanks and sniper fire.

The information provided by the IDF cannot be independently verified.

The ongoing war in Gaza began after Hamas and other affiliated groups launched a large-scale terror attack in southern Israel on October 7. More than 1,200 people were killed, and around 240 others were taken hostage, though nearly half of those taken captive were released during a November truce.

Israel's leaders have vowed to destroy the Islamist Hamas militant group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and other governments.

Israel's military responded to the terror attack by launching airstrikes and a ground operation in the Palestinian territory.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says that over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.