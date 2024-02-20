Israel's plans for Rafah offensive trigger concerns

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't mince words. On Saturday, he said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will march into the city of Rafah in southern Gaza — even if negotiators manage to arrive at a deal that would see Hamas release all remaining Israeli hostages.

"Even if we achieve it, we will enter Rafah," Netanyahu said in a televised address. "We're going to do it."

According to Israel, 130 hostages are still held by Hamas.

There are currently an estimated 1.4 million people crammed into Rafah. Many of them have fled, some multiple times, from elsewhere in the Gaza Strip to find refuge from Israeli attacks. The IDF began large-scale operations in Gaza in response to the October 7, 2023 terror attack in which militant-Islamist Hamas fighters killed roughly 1,200 people and took around 240 hostages.

So far, more than 28,900 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. In Rafah, the humanitarian situation is disastrous, with many people living on the streets or in tents in cold temperatures, with little access to food and clean water.

Israel's plan to attack Rafah has triggered concerned reactions across the world.

United States

The US, Israel's strongest ally, said on Sunday that it would veto a planned UN resolution, the draft of which calls for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians.

But even US President Joe Biden seems to be wary of the plan to launch a ground offensive in Rafah. On Thursday, he told Netanyahu in a phone call that Israel should not proceed with military action in Rafah without a credible and executable plan to protect Palestinian civilians, Reuters reported.