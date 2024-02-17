EU asks Israeli government not to take military action in Rafah

The European Union (EU)'s foreign policy chief has urged the Israeli government not to take military action in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, which shelters more than 1.3 million displaced Palestinians.

Military action in Rafah "would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance", Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on Friday, 16 February.

The EU "reiterates the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with International humanitarian law and to respect the 26 January order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is legally binding", Borrell was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.