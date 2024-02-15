Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu pledges 'powerful' Rafah action

"We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action in Rafah as well, after we allow the civilians population to leave the battle zones," Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

Western countries, such as the US and France, have expressed concern about such an operation because of the more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there.

Israel launched extensive military operations earlier in the war against Hamas in Gaza City in the north and Khan Yunis in the south. Rafah lies on the very southern part of Gaza, next to the Egyptian border.

Gaza death toll 'intolerable,' Macron tells Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the death toll in Gaza was "intolerable" during a phone call on Wednesday.

Macron's office said he expressed his "firm opposition" to an Israeli offensive in Rafah because it "could only lead to a humanitarian disaster of a new magnitude" and create a new risk of regional escalation.

He also reiterated calls for a cease-fire deal that would "guarantee the protection of all civilians and the massive inflow of emergency aid" as well as for creation of a Palestinian state.

Macron also reiterated France's solidarity with the Israeli people following the October 7 terrorist attack. He said it was a priority that the remaining Israeli hostages be freed by Hamas militants.

Hamas is classified as terrorist organization by the US, Germany, the EU and other governments.