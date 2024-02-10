Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu orders Rafah 'evacuation' plan

Netanyahu orders Rafah 'evacuation' plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel's military had been instructed to submit a "combined plan" for evacuating the population of Rafah in southern Gaza, while "destroying" the remaining Hamas militant battalions in the city.

The statement from Netanyahu's office comes after the US on Thursday expressed concern over Israel's plan for a military operation in the city, where over 1 million civilians are sheltering.

A US State Department spokesperson said it has seen no evidence that Israel had adequately prepared for a ground assault on the city, which was first hinted at by Netanyahu last week.

"To conduct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought in an area" where 1 million people are sheltering "would be a disaster," the spokesperson said.

Rafah, located on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, is one of the last areas in Gaza where Hamas battalions remain.

"It is impossible to achieve the war goal of eliminating Hamas and leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah," said the statement from Netanyahu's office, referring to the number of Hamas militants in the area.

"On the other hand, it is clear that a massive operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of the civilian population from the combat zones," it added.

IDF says it eliminated Hamas militants and infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that a joint naval, air and ground troop operation was carried out in Gaza, to "eliminate terrorist infrastructure and several terrorists."

Israeli troops also got rid of a "terrorist cell" that the IDF said had planted explosive devices near the soldiers.