Gaza war exposes dissent on EU Israel policy

Angelique Eijpe used to spend her days drafting strategies for the future of Dutch foreign policy from an office in The Hague. Across her 21-year career as a diplomat, she served as the Netherlands' deputy ambassador in Oman and worked on Middle East policy. These days, Eijpe is jobless. She resigned from the Dutch Foreign Ministry in January in protest of her government's response to the Israel-Hamas war.

"I'm the breadwinner in my family," Eijpe told DW over the phone. "But I said to my partner: I really cannot be part of this anymore. My personal and professional integrity is at stake here."

Before quitting, Eijpe was involved in organizing weekly sit-ins at government buildings in The Hague to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The European Union and the United States classify Hamas as a terrorist organization and, in a joint statement in November, called the group's October 7 attacks within Israel "the most lethal assault against the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

Citing fears that an immediate cease-fire could embolden Hamas, the European Union and the United States have been reluctant to back the idea — though more than a dozen EU member states have individually supported such calls. As a bloc, the European Union has called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" in Gaza.

The EU and US have called for increased humanitarian access to Gaza and warned of a dire situation in the strip. The United States provides financial military support to Israel, and arms exports to Israel have continued from several EU countries, including the Netherlands and Germany.

'Concerns were overruled'

Though she is now unemployed, Eijpe's schedule is packed. She has been working with other former diplomats from the Netherlands and the United States to connect disgruntled diplomats across the Atlantic. On Friday, about 800 civil servants in the EU, US and UK released an anonymous open letter urging their governments to shift course. Since the letter was published, Eijpe said, the number of signatories had increased to nearly 900.