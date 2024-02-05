US Senate unveils bill on border issue, Ukraine, Israel aid

US senators announced a $118 billion (€109.5 billion) bipartisan bill on Sunday aimed at bolstering border security as well as providing aid to Ukraine and Israel.

But it faces an uncertain future amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

The legislative package includes around $20 billion for US border security measures, $60 billion for Ukraine and $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel.

The proposal also includes $10 billion in humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said he strongly supports the bill.

"Now we've reached an agreement on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades," he said in a statement.