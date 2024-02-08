Saudi Arabia says no diplomatic ties with Israel unless Gaza conflict ends

Saudi Arabia said it has told the US administration that the kingdom won't have diplomatic relations with Israel unless the latter stops its "aggressions" in the Gaza Strip and an independent Palestinian state is established.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, 7 February refuting the White House's saying that both Israel and Saudi Arabia gave "positive feedback" on normalising relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry affirmed the kingdom's unwavering support for the Palestinian issue and the necessity that Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

There will be no diplomatic ties with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from Gaza, it noted.