Fact check: AI-generated images of children in Gaza

For days, certain pictures of small children lying huddled together on muddy ground or in front of tents have been shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. They are often accompanied by a Palestinian flag or comments suggesting the children are located in the Gaza Strip.

That people in Gaza — and children in particular — are suffering in dire conditions without sufficient access to food, clean water and medical care has been well documented by the United Nations, human rights organizations, international media and the people themselves.

DW contacted several aid organizations with staff in the besieged territory and heard about living conditions for displaced people there. Matt Sugrue, Save the Children's director of program operations in Rafah, said children and families were living in makeshift shelters or struggling to find places to spend the night, and that there was a lack of toilets and clean water.

The UN has estimated that 85% of Gaza population of 2.2 million people have been displaced by the Israeli military campaign against Hamas, which has been classified as a terrorist organization by Germany and the European Union, along with the United States and many other countries. Many of the displaced people currently live in emergency shelters.