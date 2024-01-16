AI set to impact 60% of jobs in developed economies: IMF

Artificial intelligence (AI) could affect 60% of jobs in developed economies, according to a study published by the International Monetary Fund ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The study predicted that around half of those jobs will be negatively affected by AI, while the other half will see a positive impact.

"Your job may disappear altogether — not good — or artificial intelligence may enhance your job, so you actually will be more productive and your income level may go up," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the AFP news agency.

"And the more you have higher skilled jobs, the higher the impact," she added.

Less impact in the developing world

The impact is expected to be different in the developing world, with 40% of jobs in emerging markets set to be impacted and 26% of jobs in low-income countries.