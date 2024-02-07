Israel-Hamas war: Majority of Gaza under evacuation orders

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Tuesday, 6 February, at least 27,585 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel began its offensive there.

The ministry said the toll included 107 deaths in the past 24 hours and that another 66,978 people had been wounded since the start of the war.

The ministry's figures are deemed largely accurate by the UN but do not differentiate between militants and civilians.

Israel says 226 of its soldiers have been killed in its offensive, launched after Hamas militants from Gaza carried out a terror attack on southern Israel, killing over 1,100 people and taking 250 hostages.

Ship targeted in Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea

A British-owned cargo ship suffered minor damage in a drone attack off Yemen in the Red Sea, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and security firm Ambrey on Tuesday.

The attack occurred 57 nautical miles west of Hodeida, Yemen, with the Barbados-flagged ship incurring slight damage to the bridge windows from a projectile, the UKMTO said.