Israel-Hamas war: US warns against hasty Rafah operation

US warns a poorly planned assault on Rafah would be a 'disaster'

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters Thursday that the US has not seen any evidence that Israel has adequately prepared for an assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"To conduct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought in an area" where 1 million people are sheltering "would be a disaster," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were preparing to operate in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt.

Many of those sheltering in Rafah fled other areas of the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its campaign to remove the Hamas militant group from power.

"We would not support the undertaking of something like this without serious and credible planning, as well as without considering the impacts on humanitarian assistance and the safe departure of foreign nationals," Patel said.

German frigate moves to Red Sea to join planned EU mission

A German navy frigate set sail on Thursday toward the Red Sea to join a European Union mission to protect ships from Houthi attacks.

The Yemen-based, Iran-backed rebels have repeatedly launched attacks against merchant ships sailing in the region, saying that their action was in support of the Palestinians amid Israel's war on Hamas.

"Free sea trade routes are the basis of our industry and of our capability to defend ourselves," the chief of the German navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, told reporters in Berlin.