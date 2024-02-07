Longer stalemate in the Red Sea worrying for India’s imports and exports

Unbelievably for the 21st century, small groups of Yemeni Houthi ‘pirates’ on the Red Sea have brought a $1-trillion-plus global trade using the sea route almost to a grinding halt. The Houthis have been attacking vessels with anti-ship missiles and have not spared even US Navy destroyers. Cargoes are being looted and captured seamen thrown into the sea.

The attacks are believed to be in retaliation for Israeli offensive against Palestinians in Gaza, which has killed over 24,000 Palestinians and devastated Gaza, having displaced its entire population. With Houthis attacking commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea, ships have been diverted to pass through the Cape of Good Hope, adding more than 3,500 nautical miles (6,500 km, approximately) to the journey and half a month of extra sailing, adding to the cost of fuel, insurance and wages etc.

India is yet to react to the attacks except keeping its naval frigates in the sea to ensure safety of the cargoes and seafarers. India is the world’s third largest oil importer and gets the bulk of its Russian supplies, which made up 35 per cent of the country’s crude oil imports last year. Although Russian vessels are not yet the prime targets of the Houthi pirates, safety concerns have led to diversion of many ships, leading to a shortage of vessels due to the longer journey.