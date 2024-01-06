Red Sea attacks impacting India's exports, increasing freight, insurance costs: official

Escalating tensions in the Red Sea have started impacting India's exports owing to increasing freight costs and insurance premiums as shippers have to take longer routes to reach destinations like the US and Europe, an official said on Friday.

The situation around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping route connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, has deteriorated owing to recent attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants.

As a result, shippers are taking consignments through the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in delays of almost 14 days and also higher freight and insurance costs.

The problems being faced by concerned stakeholders were discussed at a high-level meeting of the Union commerce ministry on 4 January. Stakeholders, including traders, shippers, container firms and freight forwarders were present at the meeting.

"They told us that freight cost has increased. They have to take a long route now and due to that, the turnaround time has increased. It has increased by 14 days," the official said.

Exports to Europe, the US east coast, and Latin America are facing problems. "Insurance costs have also increased because they are not sure what (will) happen to the ships. Some consignments have passed through the long route. Some ships are also being escorted, provided by the government," the official added.