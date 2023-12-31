Maersk suspends Red Sea operations after Houthi attack on its merchant ship

Shipping giant Maersk suspended passage of its vessels through the Red Sea following an attack by Houthi rebels on one of its merchant ships. Maersk said today, 31 December, that this decision is applicable for next 48 hours.

Maersk is one of the largest shipping companies in the world.

The Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and -operated container vessel, which was sailing from Singapore to Port Suez in Egypt, reported being struck by a missile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

According to the sources, there was no damage reported. The merchant ship was able to continue its transit north.

However, the vessel was attacked by four ships operated by Houthi rebels, which "engaged fire in an expected attempt to board the vessel", the Danish shipping company said.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping lane with strikes. They say they are acting in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has been carrying on a three-month offensive against militant group Hamas.