Navy deploys guided missile destroyers in Arabian sea after tanker attack
MV Chem Pluto, earlier reported as attacked by a suspected drone, reached Mumbai and anchored safely, officials said
Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian sea, Indian Navy has deployed guided missile destroyers (DDGs) INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence.
The ministry of defence (MoD) said that long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are also being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness.
Meanwhile, the MV Chem Pluto (Liberian flag chemical/oil tanker), carrying a crew of 21 Indians and one Vietnamese national, which was earlier reported as having been attacked by a suspected drone on 23 December, reached Mumbai and anchored safely at the outer anchorage, officials said.
The MoD said that on its arrival, the Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of the attack.
Analysis of the area of attack and the debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack and the type and amount of explosives used, officials said.
A joint investigation by various agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the Navy's explosive ordnance team.
The MV Chem Pluto has been cleared for further operation by its company-in-charge at Mumbai, officials added.
The MoD said that this ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before ship-to-ship transfer of its cargo can commence. This is likely to be followed by docking for repairs to the damaged portion of the MV Chem Pluto.
The Western Naval Command's Maritime Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation, in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and all concerned agencies, officials added.
Published: 26 Dec 2023, 4:03 PM