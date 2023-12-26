Navy deploys guided missile destroyers in Arabian sea after tanker attack

Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian sea, Indian Navy has deployed guided missile destroyers (DDGs) INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence.

The ministry of defence (MoD) said that long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are also being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness.

Meanwhile, the MV Chem Pluto (Liberian flag chemical/oil tanker), carrying a crew of 21 Indians and one Vietnamese national, which was earlier reported as having been attacked by a suspected drone on 23 December, reached Mumbai and anchored safely at the outer anchorage, officials said.

The MoD said that on its arrival, the Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of the attack.