“Worthless” : Iran rejects US accusation of attacking tanker in Indian Ocean

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday, 25 December rejected the US accusation that an Iranian drone attacked a chemical tanker operating in the Indian Ocean.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran while reacting to a Saturday statement by the US Defense Department, in which the US claimed that "the motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck by a drone fired from Iran", Xinhua news agency reported.

"The US accusations were endless," Kanaani said, rejecting them as "worthless" and saying they are aimed at "diverting the global public opinion and covering up the US government's full-fledged support for the Israeli attacks in Gaza and made with clear political objectives and motivations".

Kanaani said Iran has always been part of the efforts to ensure the security and safety of maritime transportation and trade through international waters and acted responsibly to that end.