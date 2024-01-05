Houthis reject 12-nation joint statement condemning attacks on Red Sea

The Iran-backed Houthi militia rejected a joint statement issued by 12 Western nations warning the rebels against attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea, and vowed to continue targeting "Israel-linked" vessels until the conflict in Gaza stopped.

In a statement on Thursday, 4 January Houthi spokesperson Dhaifallah al-Shami said that it is "a moral failure and a miserable attempt to cover up the crimes of Israel", considering "America and Western countries are supporting Israel in committing more genocides against the Palestinian people", reports Xinhua news agency.

He stressed that the armed group would continue attacking what it called "Israel-linked commercial ships" until Israel ends its offensive in the Hamas-control enclave.

Since November 2023, the militia have carried out attacks on commercial shipping in the region more than 20 times after it declared support for Hamas in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The Houthis have used missiles, drones, fast boats and helicopters to carry out the attacks and have often claimed that the targeted ships were linked to Israel.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, 3 January, the group of 12 nations -- Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK and the US -- issued the formal warning to the Houthis and called the attack in the Red Sea "illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilising".