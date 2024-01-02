Iranian warship enters Red Sea as tensions soar

Iran's Alborz warship has entered the Red Sea, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday,1 January with the reports coming just hours after the US said it had sunk three ships, killing 10 Houthi militants, and Britain warned it will not hesitate in taking "direct action" to prevent further attacks on shipping in the stretch.

The presence of the Iranian warship is likely to ratchet up already high tensions in the West Asia amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Since the conflict started, multiple vessels in area have been attacked by forces allied to Tehran.

The Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen have been targeting ships since November to show their support for Hamas, the group designated as a terror network by the US, the EU and others.

In response, many major shipping companies have stopped sending their ship through the Suez Canal. The canal is a crucial trade route between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, handling about 12% of world trade, but an increasing number of ships now takes the longer and more costly route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.