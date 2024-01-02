Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF warns of 'prolonged' conflict in 2024

Children's vaccines start entering Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday, 1 January that thousands of doses of vaccines against childhood diseases like polio and measles had begun entering the Gaza Strip.

The deliveries, which also included vaccines against diseases like rubella and mumps, came from supplies purchased by the Palestinian Health Ministry in the occupied West Bank and supplied by the UN's children's fund, UNICEF.

UNICEF said on Friday, 29 December that it had delivered at least 600,000 doses to the Gaza Strip as Israel announced it would facilitate the entry of vaccines to help prevent the spread of disease.

Israel's ground offensive has effectively stopped normal medical services in Gaza like vaccination programs. The region is estimated to be home to some 60,000 newborn babies.

Yasser Bouzia, head of international relations at the Health Ministry in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, said administering the vaccines would still be difficult because most of Gaza's population had been driven from their homes and were living in tents or other temporary lodgings.