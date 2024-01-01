Let's remember people in Gaza facing most unjust assault on right to life, freedom: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged people to remember "our brothers and sisters" in Gaza and slammed "the so-called leaders of the world" for watching in silence and moving on "unperturbed in their quest for power and greed".

In a post on X on new year's eve, the Congress general secretary said that while our children celebrate, the children of the people in Gaza are being "murdered mercilessly".

"As we celebrate the beginning of a new year and wish each other that love, peace, laughter and goodness should fill our lives, let us remember our brothers and sisters in Gaza who are facing the most unjust and inhuman assault on their right to life, dignity and freedom," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"While our children celebrate, their children are being murdered mercilessly. The so-called leaders of the world watch in silence and move on unperturbed in their quest for power and greed," she said.