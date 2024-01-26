UN warns Red Sea conflict affecting trade; Suez shipping drops by 42%

The longer trade distances and higher freight rates as ships avoid the Red Sea and the Suez Canal "could have cascading effects on food prices", he said, warning of the spectre of inflation.

He said that according to the UNCTAD estimates, attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea region since November have led to the volume of shipping using the Suez Canal falling by 42 per cent.

Majors in the shipping industry are temporarily stopping Suez transits as they search for other routes, he said.

Some energy exports from Europe to India go through the Suez Canal, he said.

The Suez Canal which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea is a vital link connecting Asia and East Africa with Europe and beyond and handled approximately 12 per cent to 15 per cent of global trade last year.

To avoid the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, ships have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa.

UNCTAD – the UN Conference on Trade and Development – is the world body's agency for trade and development.

Hoffman said that the Red Sea crisis comes on top of the problems in two other areas, the Panama Canal and the Black Sea.