Red Sea: Will EU warships deter Yemen's Houthi rebels?

With missiles flying over the Red Sea between the US, backed by the UK, and Yemen's Houthi rebels, the European Union (EU) is forming its own response to a new crisis — well beyond Israeli and Palestinian borders but bound up with the conflict in Gaza.

The EU is teeing up a new maritime mission to protect ships — and with them the bloc's trade interests — in a strategically vital region. The risk of dangerous escalation in deterring the Houthis is high, analysts warn, and the EU must tread carefully.

Why is the EU considering a Red Sea mission?

For several weeks, the Houthis, who control swathes of northern and western Yemen, have been attacking merchant vessels in the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping bottlenecks, linking the Arabian Sea with the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal

The Iran-allied terror group began its attacks in the wake of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, itself a response to terror outfit Hamas' October 7 attacks in southern Israel. The Houthis say their attacks are a show of solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli bombardment, and that they are targeting ships with direct or indirect links to Israel.

The EU, along with other world powers, has slammed the targeting of commercial ships as illegal. Some 40% of European trade with Asia and the Middle East passes through these waters and many ships have had to reroute all the way around southern Africa, causing significant and costly delays.

The new EU mission, which has not yet been agreed upon and will likely take weeks to finalize, would be separate from Washington's Operation Prosperity Guardian. The operation is being carried out by a roughly 20-country coalition. The US-led mission was launched in December, dividing opinion in the EU. The Netherlands, Greece and Denmark joined up, for instance, while France, Italy and Spain declined.