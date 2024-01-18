Yemen's Houthis hit US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden

US-based shipping company says crew uninjured

The drone strike on the Genco Picardy is the second such attack in recent days. It follows US-led strikes against the Houthis in response to their targeting of merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) — an arm of the British navy that oversees Middle East waterways — said the attack took place some 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Aden.

The UKMTO said the ship's captain reported there was fire onboard that had been extinguished. "Vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call," it added.

According to vessel-ownership data the Genco Picardy's owner is listed as New York-based Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

The company acknowledged the attack and said the vessel had been transporting a load of phosphate rock.

"All seafarers aboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured," the company said. "An initial inspection by the crew indicates that damage to the vessel's gangway is limited, and the vessel has remained stable and underway on a course out of the area."