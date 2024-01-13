US conducts fresh airstrikes on Houthis in Yemen, UN chief urges adherence to international law

Just a day after launching a coordinated multi-nation attack on nearly 30 Houthi positions in Yemen, the US on Saturday carried out fresh airstrikes against the Iran-backed militia in the war-torn nation. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the new strikes were carried out at about 3.45 am on Saturday.

"This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on January 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," it said in a post on X.

The Central Command said that since November 19, 2023, the Houthi militants have attempted to "attack and harass" vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden at least 28 times.

"These illegal incidents include attacks that have employed anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles," it said.

The CENTCOM also clarified that these strikes have no association with and are separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, a defensive coalition of over 20 countries operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden.