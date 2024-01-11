Israel-Palestine conflict: UN demands Houthi halt Red Sea attacks

US: Iranian support of 'escalatory' Houthi Red Sea attacks must stop

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has threatened consequences if Houthi attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea continue. In Washington, the White House has again demanded that Iran stop providing support to the rebels.

"We've repeatedly tried to make clear to Iran, as other countries have as well, that the support that they're providing to the Houthis, including for these actions, needs to stop," said Blinken, adding that, if not, the United States will "consult with its partners" about next steps.

Since war erupted between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have launched 26 attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea in support of their Islamist allies in Hamas.

The most significant attack came late on January 9, local time, when US and British warships shot down over 20 missiles and drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"Despite what the Houthis may say, they are threatening and targeting commercial vessels with ties to countries all over the world, many of which have no connection to Israel whatsoever," said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. "These attacks are unlawful and escalatory."