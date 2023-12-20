As Red Sea crisis persists, freight rates move toward a 25-30% increase

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on 7 October, a series of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea has raised concerns about potential disruptions to the global supply chain. The 21 November incident involving the hijacking of the Israeli cargo vessel Galaxy Leader, which was enroute from Turkey to India, is just one of the many reasons to worry. The vessel, carrying 25 people, fell victim to Yemen-based Houthi rebels aligned with Iran in the West Asian sea.

In the wake of increasing attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels, global freight rates have begun to face the brunt of a perilous surge in insurance and shipment costs. The attacks are believed to be a proxy response to Israel's ongoing conflict with Tehran-backed Hamas militants in Gaza, designated as a terrorist organisation by the EU, US, and other nations.

The Houthi rebels have declared their intention to target any ships heading to Israel, launching almost daily attacks despite most being unsuccessful and often directed at vessels unrelated to Israel. The disruption is of global concern as the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial passage connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Arabian Sea via the Red Sea and Suez Canal, facilitates 30 per cent of global container traffic. India, heavily reliant on this route for trade with West Asia, Africa, and Europe, now faces economic and security threats owing to the turmoil.

The security situation has raised fears of increased energy costs for India, which relies on the strait for crude oil and LNG imports. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns of potential impacts on India's economy and security, with the possibility of longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope leading to higher insurance premiums and freight rates.