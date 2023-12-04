US warship shoots down drones fired from Yemen in Red Sea

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that an American warship shot down three drones fired from Yemen after three commercial vessels came under attack in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the CENTCOM said that three separate commercial vessels connected to 14 separate nations operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea were attacked on Sunday, 3 December.

"The Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS Carney responded to the distress calls from the ships and provided assistance," it said.

The CENTCOM said that at about 9.15 a.m., the warship detected an anti-ship ballistic missile attack fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the M/V Unity Explorer, impacting in the vicinity of the vessel.

The Unity Explorer is a Bahamas flagged, UK owned and operated, bulk cargo ship.

According to the Central Command, the US warship was conducting a patrol in the Red Sea when it detected the attack on the Unity Explorer.

In the second attack at 12 noon, the USS Carney engaged and shot down a UAV launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen.