Yemen's Houthi rebels launch long-range missiles toward Israel in new attack

Yemen's Houthi rebels have said that they have launched long-range missiles toward Israel, in a new operation to avenge the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip.

"The winged missiles targeted various military targets of the Israeli entity in Eilat," the militia's spokesman Yehya Sarea said on Wednesday in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"We will continue to carry out more military operations until the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank stops," he said, without providing further details.

This is the ninth cross-border missile attack claimed by the Yemeni Houthi rebels since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, Xinhua news agency reported.