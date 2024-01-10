Israel-Palestine conflict: ICRC urges protection for medical facilities, staff in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged protection for medical facilities and workers in the Gaza Strip, as they were facing a severe lack of security amid persistent Israeli attacks.

The ICRC emphasised on Tuesday, 9 January in a statement that the whole medical system in Gaza has been affected by the Israeli attacks, with medical professionals even being killed and detained, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the statement, William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza, highlighted that the shortage of equipment and how essential supplies due to the ongoing Israeli hostilities had led to the complete shutdown of most hospitals in the enclave.

He stressed the necessity of respecting healthcare facilities and workers, calling for protecting them under international humanitarian law, so as to provide life-saving treatment to those in need.