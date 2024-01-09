Israel-Palestine conflict: Baerbock urges less 'intensive' operation

Biden says he is working with Israel to 'significantly get out' of Gaza

US President Joe Biden said he was attempting to convince Israel to curtail its military offensive in Gaza.

"I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza," Biden said after protesters calling for a cease-fire disrupted him during a campaign speech in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I understand their passion," Biden said of the protesters as security removed them from the church where he spoke.

Biden has firmly supported Israel during its military operation against Hamas militants following the October 7 attacks but has increasingly called on Israel to avoid civilian casualties.