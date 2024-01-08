Israel-Palestine conflict: Too many Palestinians killed — Blinken

Blinken says 'too many' innocent Palestinians killed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated calls to protect civilians in Gaza during a visit to Qatar on Sunday, 7 January.

"Far too many Palestinians, innocent Palestinians, have already been killed," the top US diplomat said.

He also said the death of Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya in a strike earlier in the day was an "unimaginable tragedy."

Blinken said Palestinians must be allowed to return home after the fighting and must not be displaced from the Gaza Strip.

At the same press conference, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that the killing of a senior Hamas official in Lebanon on Tuesday has affected Qatar's efforts to negotiate between Israel and Hamas militants.

Blinken's visit to the Gulf state was part of a week-long tour of the West Asia.

He will visit Israel later in the week, where he said he will raise the imperative of doing more to prevent civilians casualties in Gaza.