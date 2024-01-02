Israel to appear at ICJ over accusation of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

Israel has decided to appear at the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the hearing of a case filed by South Africa alleging "genocidal" acts in Gaza, local media reported.

In a report on Monday night, 1 January Israeli news website Ynet said the decision was preceded by intensive discussions in Israel by senior officials led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Israel has signed the convention against genocide for decades, and we will certainly not boycott the proceeding, but stand up and repel the absurd blood plot against us," Israel's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told Ynet.

The ICJ, which is the UN's principal judicial organ, has confirmed South Africa's case filed on 29 December, 2023, concerning "alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide concerning Palestinians in the Gaza Strip".

Following its 84-page application to the ICJ, South Africa's presidency said in a statement that the country was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring".

"South Africa is gravely concerned with the plight of civilians caught in the present Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip due to the indiscriminate use of force and forcible removal of inhabitants," the BBC quoted the statement as saying.