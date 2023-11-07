South Africa recalls all diplomats from Tel Aviv, threatens action against Israel envoy

South Africa on Monday, 6 November, recalled all its diplomats from Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and threatened to take action against the Israeli Ambassador in the country.

In a media briefing, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the South African Cabinet had decided on these measures at its latest meeting in view of the continuing bombing of schools and clinics in Gaza and the closure of borders for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

"A genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated. The Cabinet has decided to recall all South African diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultation. Another holocaust in the history of humankind is not acceptable," Ntshavheni said.

She confirmed that the South African government has decided to recall all its diplomats in Tel Aviv “for consultation.” “Cabinet is disappointed by the refusal of the Israeli government to respect international law and its continued undermining of the United Nations resolutions for the implementation of a ceasefire with impunity,” she added.