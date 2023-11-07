UNSC again fails to agree on resolution to stop Gaza conflict

The UN Security Council has once again failed to agree on a draft resolution to put an end to the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The E-10, consisting of 10 non-permanent member states of the Security Council, had drafted the resolution, CNN reported.

However, permanent Council members -- the US and UK who possess veto power, opposed it on Monday during the private UNSC session.

“There is no agreement at this point,” Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said, but also admitted that here have been discussions about humanitarian pauses.

"And we're interested in pursuing language on that score."

He however, said that there was disagreement within the Security Council on whether that would be acceptable.

Meanwhile, China's UN Ambassador Jun Zhang called for an urgent ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“As we speak, Palestinian civilians continue to be killed. Children are bearing the brunt, as several US officials have stated already. Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children. No one is safe,” CNN quoted the Chinese envoy as saying.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, who co-initiated Monday's meeting with China, underlined that discussions within the Council were ongoing, and nations were working to bridge their differences.