Israel rejects UN and global community's plea for immediate ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shocked the world on Monday, stating Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, saying "this is a time for war" and drawing parallels with the US military action after the 9/11 attacks of 2001 and Pearl Harbour attacks of 1941.

Israel ground forces pushed two miles into Hamas-occupied Gaza with an intent to crush the militant organisation holding some 232 hostages of various nationalities, according to reports reaching Washington from Tel Aviv.

Israel's military killed dozens of Hamas fighters Monday overnight, striking targets in northern Gaza as its expanded ground operations in the enclave moved rapidly. Israeli media showed the country's troops atop a hotel about two miles into the Gaza Strip, media reports said.

Netanyahu made it clear on Monday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire. "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the US would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbour, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of 7 October," he said.

"Calls for a ceasefire or calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorists, surrender to barbarism, that will not happen," he said, adding, while the Bible says there is a time for peace, "This is a time for war."

Asked if he has considered stepping down, Netanyahu said the only thing he would resign is Hamas. "We're going to resign them to the dustbin of history. That's my goal. That's my responsibility," he added.

Netanyahu also rejected claims of civilian casualties in Gaza, pushing back against reports that Israel was inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian people in its pursuit of Hamas, saying the group was preventing civilians from moving to the safe zone in southern Gaza.