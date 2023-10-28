Israelis' trust in their govt at a 20-year low, the 'Times of Israel' reports

Nineteen days into the Israel-Palestine conflict that escalated since the Hamas attack of 7 October, many Israelis who believe there is a need to uproot Hamas nevertheless do not trust their own government to oversee the process, Israeli media reports say.

So far, Israel has seen 1,400 people killed while 224 have allegedly been abducted by Hamas. Israel is currently preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza, with apprehensions around escalation on the northern border growing apace, the Times of Israel has reported.

The Israelis voiced concern about the government, citing the catastrophic failures of both the government and its security chiefs.

They say that not only did the present dispensation fail to prevent the attack by Hamas, it also failed to respond promptly to the crisis, leaving unarmed civilians to fend for themselves.

The Israelis also believe that the slow and clumsy reservist call-up process has exposed shocking shortages in basic military equipment.

They also indict the government for its sluggish civil response in support of those who are displaced by the fighting, the Times of Israel report says.

These public sentiments are backed up by new data, which show that Israelis’ trust in their government is at a 20-year low — at just 18 per cent.