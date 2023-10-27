White House denies Israel targeted the 27 journalists killed in Gaza

Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, has been 'luckier' than the 27 other journalists in Gaza who have been killed so far in Israeli bombing of the tiny hamlet, 41 kilometres in length and 12 kilometres wide.

Al-Dahdouh 'only' lost his wife, son, daughter and a grandson.

Soon after their funeral service on Thursday, 26 October, he was back on duty to report on the devastation.

He recalls he was reporting on the Israeli massacres in Gaza City’s Yarmouk neighbourhood, when he was told about an Israeli strike that had targeted the home his family were staying in, farther south in the Nuseirat refugee camp. “Sadly, as I was speaking, I realised that what my colleagues meant was that the house had actually been hit directly,” he said on the Arabic channel of Al Jazeera.

“I went there immediately. It was all destroyed. Some of my family had been rescued from the wreckage of the house. Others, I was there to help pull them out, moving the rubble out of the way.

“Then I could check and see the painful tally of who had died and who was injured and who needed help — and who didn’t. It was sadly something I had to go through. We went through the most horrific night. Then today we laid them to rest. I buried them together with my own hands in a mass grave.”