Families of hostages urge Netanayahu to exchange 'everyone for everyone'

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has urged Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an immediate exchange of 'everyone for everyone' is a deal the families would consider.

It may be noted that the militant outfit Hamas has been demanding the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention centers in exchange the Israelis they took hostage on 7 October.

The families told the prime minister that this deal has broad support from all of Israel, as they demanded, "bring everyone home now”.

At a press conference held on Saturday evening, Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen, said on behalf of the hostages' families: "We spoke bluntly and made it clear to the prime minister in no uncertain terms that a comprehensive deal based on the 'everyone for everyone' principle is a deal the families would consider, and it has the support of all of Israel."