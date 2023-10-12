Israel schools ask parents to uninstall apps as kids may see hostage clips

As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues, schools in Israel have warned parents to uninstall social media apps such as Instagram, TikTok, and others from their children's mobile phones in anticipation of militant group Hamas posting videos of Israeli hostages being killed.

Since the start of the Hamas attacks on Israel during the weekend, violent videos have been circulating on social media.

Users on X are sharing messages from Jewish schools urging parents to restrict social media use owing to the spread of disturbing content and potential distress.

"Messages from the Jewish high school I attended and our local Jewish Community Center suggesting parents delete X, Instagram and TikTok because of the “graphic and misleading information” on these platforms," a user wrote.

Similar warnings are now circulating worldwide, including in the US and UK, after The Frisch School in Paramus, New Jersey, also issued one, reports Cybernews.

“Local psychologists have reached out to us and informed us that the Israeli government is urging parents to tell their children to delete Instagram and TikTok immediately,” read an email sent to the school.