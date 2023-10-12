When the monster turns on its creator

How does terrorism originate?

For the last 15 years or so, I have been giving yearly lectures on terrorism to students of journalism at a reputable training institute in Mumbai. The most difficult part of the subject is to explain paradoxes in its history which often defy logic.

For example, President Ronald Reagan had told Americans in a radio address on 31 May, 1986, that effective anti-terrorist action was “thwarted by the claim that — as the quip goes — ‘one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter’’. He added that freedom fighters did not need to terrorise a population into submission. What he said was true of India, which won freedom under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership without violence.

If Reagan was correct, why did the United States consider Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin as an acceptable and strategic partner despite an American Library of Congress paper titled Menachem Begin at the National Press Club, March 23, 1978, which had recorded that during the pre-independence days, Begin was responsible for several terrorist attacks: on two British police stations; the blowing up of the British military headquarters in King David Hotel; the execution of two British sergeants to retaliate for the hanging of three Jewish resistance fighters, and the massacre in the Arab village of Deir Yassir that left more than 250 civilians dead?